Jaji Abolore: Life and times of Booth nightclub owner

Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and owner of wave-making South African nightclub, The Booth, Jaji Abolore had started the year with a goodwill message to customers and fans of his nightlife chain, comprising Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 Bar and Booth Liquor Store.

In his New Year message, shared on his social media platforms, Facebook and Instagrams, the 2006 graduate of the University of Ibadan, had welcome his fans and clients with “great pleasure and jubilation” to “a brand New Year filled with endless possibilities and prospects for us all.”

According to him: “2021 proved to be one of the most challenging but eye-opening years for the human race. Despite the major setbacks and stumbling blocks we faced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which almost crippled our hospitality and nightlife industry, we have managed to rise against all odds and end the year with tremendous growth and Success.”

Jaji Abolore was especially thankful to everybody “who has been there with us during this journey and who continue to support our every endeavour as the Booth Group.”

While wishing everyone “a prosperous and fruitful 2022 filled with endless victories and Joy for you and your families” he offered a word of prayer thus: “I pray we all reap the rewards of our hard work and endurance over the past couple of years.”

Jaji Abolore, who had his bachelor’s degree in Sociology, has turned out to be one of the most astute nightclub owners on the continent. His Booth Group, one of the most successful and most popular in Sandton, Johannesburg, is like a watering hole for Nigerian celebrities when they visit South Africa with the Booth nightclub hosting some of Nigeria’s afrobeats artistes including Davido, and Mr P in recent time.

Jaji Abolore is known for his romantic relationship with South African media personality, Thando Thabooty Thabethe, the actress, TV personality and radio DJ who was the presenter for the television show Thando Bares All on channel TLC and current drive time host on 947

