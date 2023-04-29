Jaiye Kuti opens up on romantic affair with Pasuma

Famous Yoruba actress, Jaiye Kuti, has addressed the rumours of her romantic relationship with fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Ajibola, professionally known by his stage name Pasuma.

It was rumoured that the actress had divorced her husband to date Pasuma.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba recently, Jaiye Kuti explained that the reports of dating Pasuma started when she featured him in one of her movies titled ‘Jaiyeola Monje’ where the duo acted as a couple and gave birth to a child.

The actress stated that her wedding with the singer in the movie prompted many fans to watch the film to see what really went down.

“The viral pictures used in speculating the alleged affair were from the movie and they frequently pop up on Google when they search about me.

“Our relationship is mutual. There was never a romantic affair with Pasuma. I’m happily married with kids,” she said.