Jailbreak: NCoS hunts seven escaped inmates from Ilesa prison

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has launched a massive manhunt for seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa, Osun State, after a downpour compromised the facility’s security.

According to a press statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, the escape occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The breach was caused by what was described as a force majeure resulting from heavy rainfall that affected the prison infrastructure.

“The force majeure which occurred at about 0200hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025 led to the escape of seven (7) inmates,” the statement said.

The exact extent of the structural damage was not disclosed, but officials confirmed that an investigation is already underway.

In response to the incident, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered a swift and thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

He also mandated enhanced collaboration with other security bodies to ensure the fugitives are recaptured.

“The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody,” the statement added.

The NCoS has also reached out to the public, urging citizens to assist with useful information that could aid in tracking down the escapees.

“The Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates,” Abubakar stated.

Concerned members of the public are advised to contact the nearest security agency or reach the NCoS Response Desk via the following lines: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006.