Jadon Sancho says he wants to “bring excitement” to Stamford Bridge and emulate his Chelsea idols after his loan move from Manchester United was confirmed.

England international Sancho, 24, joined the Blues until the end of the season in a deal that sees Chelsea pay the majority, but not all, of his wages.

It also includes an obligation to sign the forward for between £20-25m next summer.

His move went through in the early hours of Saturday – the day after transfer deadline day – and was announced by both clubs later in the day.

In an interview with the Chelsea website, he said: “My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling.”

The south London-born winger has played 23 times for England, but his last cap came back in 2021.

Sancho joined United in a £73m deal from German club Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 but has had a difficult time at Old Trafford.

He made 83 appearances across the three full seasons but had a high-profile falling out with manager Erik ten Hag which led to him training away from the first team.

Having re-joined Dortmund on loan in January, Sancho returned to United in the summer and has not been in the squad for either of their Premier League games so far.

Sancho said he respects the work of Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and is looking forward to working with him.

“I knew him from his time with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City,” he added.

“He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”