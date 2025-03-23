Izon group urges Rivers Sole Administrator to priotize peace and Order

By Aherhoke Okioma

Following the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has charged the Sole Administrator in Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas(retd), to prioritize the restoration of peace and order in the state.

The National President (MOSIEND), Amb Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement issued at the weekend, said that Ibas as a career Military officer with rich pedigree of administration needs to engage key stakeholders in the state to ensure continuity in governance and provide quality leadership.

Amb. West, noted that part of his priority lines of actions should be engaging all parties involved, the Rivers people, and the the political actors, in extensive consultations , mediations and reconciliation in a process that should be fair and transparently adjourned by the people and all interested parties.

READ ALSO: Niger-Delta Group accuses Traditional Ruler, Boyloaf, Kingsley Kuku, Gen. shoot-at-sight of sponsoring media attacks on

He also called for series of frequent meetings with stakeholders like MOSIEND, Civil Society Groups, Elder statesmen, youth groups in order to foster cooperation, build trust and confidence among the people.

This is a time for healing and we must reflect on our actions to encourage the process.

On the released of witheld allocation, he maintained that now that the allocation has been released, a high level of accountability, transparency and prudent management of the resources of the state will be very key, adding that this is a political setting which any wrong step taking can tarnish all the good image of a life time.

“He needs to be mindful of what and what he approves monies for. He has a lot to do, and he can only achieve them through the partnership with the various key stakeholders in the state”

He has to address critical economic issues, the economic well being of the people should he a priority to him. He has to keep the state running even infrastructural wise. We also enjoin Rivers people to support him in a bid to achieve total peace across the length and breadth of the state.

“MOSIEND is totally and completely avers to the declaration of state of emergency and suspension of the Governor, his deputy and the members of the Rivers State house of Assembly, it was done in a hurry, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and does not represent the wishes of the good people of Rivers state, however, Mr President in his judgement has declared a state of emergency and subsequent appointment of rear admiral ibas.

We expect Admiral Ibas to prioritize the restoration of peace and order in the state, addressing the escalating tensions and violence

He is also expected to ensure continuity of governance and provide effective leadership during this period of crisis.

“As MOSIEND we are ready to support him to successfully accomplish his mandate by restoring peace and stability in the state such that will create a positive and conducive working atmosphere for both the Executive Governor and legislators to operate. Rivers people can’t wait for the speedy return of their Governor.