Iyanu Premieres on Cartoon Network

On April 5, 2025, Cartoon Network made history with the premiere of Iyanu, a groundbreaking animated series deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and Yoruba mythology. Inspired by the award-winning graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Roye Okupe, the show marks a major milestone in African storytelling on a global platform.

Set in a fantastical world inspired by ancient Yoruba civilization, Iyanu follows the journey of a teenage orphan girl who discovers she has divine powers that connect her to a long-lost heritage. As darkness threatens her homeland, she embarks on a thrilling quest to unlock her destiny and protect her people from supernatural forces. The story weaves together elements of magic, folklore, and coming-of-age adventure, making it both culturally rich and universally relatable.

What sets Iyanu apart is its unapologetically African identity, from its vibrant visuals and mythological themes to its all-African voice cast. The series features renowned Nigerian talents such as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, and others, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to the characters. Adding to the cultural pride, Afropop star Yemi Alade performs the show’s electrifying opening theme, which blends traditional rhythms with modern soundscapes.

Produced by YouNeek Studios in collaboration with Lion Forge Entertainment, Iyanu is the first project under a broader initiative to bring African superhero stories to the global animation stage. Roye Okupe, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer, expressed pride in seeing African narratives told by African creators on a major network. “This is more than animation—it’s a celebration of who we are, and a chance to reintroduce the world to our myths, our heroes, and our power,” Okupe said at the premiere event.

Early reviews have praised the series for its stunning animation, culturally respectful storytelling, and inspiring message of identity, courage, and legacy. Iyanu is expected to run for multiple seasons and could pave the way for more African-inspired series in the global animation industry.

With its captivating blend of folklore and futuristic storytelling, Iyanu positions itself not just as entertainment, but as a movement—an invitation for global audiences to embrace the wonder and wisdom of Africa’s untold stories.