Iyabo Ojo visits Ex Marlian artist, DJ Splash, who reportedly lost his Mind

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has visited the home of ex-Marlian artist, DJ Splash who reportedly lost his mind while working for the music group (Marlian).

Following the death of Mohbad, a lot of evil act that was done by the Marlian record boss, Naira Marley has continued to surface on the internet, which has caused a lot of controversies in getting Justice for the late singer.

New Telegraph recalls that a former artist of the Marlian record label, Lil Smart, while he was in an interview disclosed that two people had run mad while working for the Marlian record before the demise of Mohbad.

Confirming Lil Smart’s statement, a popular vlogger revealed that a certain DJ, who happens to be Dj Splash was working for the Marlian record but no longer works there, because he had lost his mind, leaving him with his poor mother to carter for.

However, in light of this, actress Iyabo Ojo on Tuesday paid homage to the DJ family, for him to tell his own part of the story while he was in the Marlian record so that the appropriate measures and help can be rendered to him immediately.

In the video, it could be seen as the boy is looking very sick, and unstable while he was narrating the ordeal that had transpired in Marlian record label.

However, Iyabo Ojo assured him and his mother that the appropriate treatment would be provided for him and that Naira Marley would pay for his crimes.

