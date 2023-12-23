Iyabo Ojo denies bullying other actresses on the Real Housewives

Sultry actress and a prominent feature in “The Real Housewives of Lagos” TV series, Iyabo Ojo; has once again denied the allegation of bullying against some of her colleagues in the cast of block buster soap opera.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to deny the allegation by fans and viewers concerning her attitude towards Faith Morey and Laura Ikeji, both her colleagues on the show.

They duo have also openly accused their senior colleague of being a bully, which Iyabo Ojo tried to tackle in her recent uploaded Instagram video.

In live video, the sultry actress threw more light on some of the reasons for her actions on the action packed TV series. She said her on screen action and behaviour is part of the script aimed at spicing up the TV series and adding more flavour to the already interesting TV series.

According to the thespian, following feedback about her low ratings, she has to reinvent herself and step up her game in the season 11 of the TV series.

Despite the open apologies Laura ikeji, in particular, lashed out at Iyabo Ojo a week ago, as she labelled her senior colleague a bully. Ikeji went as far retracting any apologies she made to the mother of two explaining that she no longer has respect for her as a senior colleague.

Laura Ikeji also criticised the show producers for introducing a gay man on the show.

Incidentally, Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of criticing singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, over the death of another singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s, death following allegations of bullying against the boss of Marian Records.