Iyabo Ojo, Brainjotter, Dayo Oketola, Penzaarville, Tomiwa, and More to Feature at Bodex Social Media Hangout 5.0

The Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) is thrilled to announce a stellar lineup of speakers for its much-anticipated 5th edition, themed “SOCIAL MEDIA: THE INFLUENCE, POWER AND IMPACT.” This year’s event is set to be a dynamic and inspiring gathering, featuring a mix of industry leaders, influencers, and thought-provoking discussions.

BSMH 5.0 will showcase a diverse range of speakers, each bringing unique insights to the stage:

Iyabo Ojo , a prominent Nollywood actress, producer, influencer, and director, will discuss how social media can shape careers and foster connections with audiences.

, a prominent Nollywood actress, producer, influencer, and director, will discuss how social media can shape careers and foster connections with audiences. Brainjotter , a well-known Nigerian comedian and content creator, will explore strategies for creating viral content and cultivating a powerful online presence.

, a well-known Nigerian comedian and content creator, will explore strategies for creating viral content and cultivating a powerful online presence. Dayo Oketola , an author, PR consultant, and former editor at The PUNCH, will examine the latest trends in digital marketing and how businesses can utilize social media for growth.

, an author, PR consultant, and former editor at The PUNCH, will examine the latest trends in digital marketing and how businesses can utilize social media for growth. Penzaarville , a digital marketing and branding agency, will provide expert advice on effective social media strategies for businesses and brands.

, a digital marketing and branding agency, will provide expert advice on effective social media strategies for businesses and brands. Tomiwa, a social media influencer and content creator, will address the challenges and opportunities of navigating the social media world.

In addition to insightful keynote addresses, BSMH 5.0 promises an exciting lineup of activities, including award presentations, live music and dance performances, fun games, and giveaways.

Bodex

Attendees will also enjoy a variety of food and drinks from Bodex Foods and top vendors, with new features like raffles and giveaways offering amazing prizes.

The Bodex Social Media Hangout 5.0 is a free, open-to-all event, with no registration required. Don’t miss the chance to engage with thought leaders, gain valuable insights, and experience the power of social media in action.

Mark your calendars!

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Time: 10am

Location: Landmark Event Center, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

For the latest updates and information about the BSMH 5.0, follow us on social media:

Instagram: @bsmhangout1

Twitter: @bsmhangout1

Facebook: @bsmhangout1

Telegram: @bsmhangout1

Media Contact:

info@bsmhangout.com

bodexmedia@gmail.com

Phone: 08088805275, 08077777011

Join us for the BSMH 5.0 and let’s explore the power and impact of social media together!