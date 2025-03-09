IWD: Wike hails women as pillars of society

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described women as the pillars of society, acknowledging their vital roles in families and communities.

In his International Women’s Day (IWD) goodwill message, Wike celebrated women, particularly those in the FCT, for their contributions to nation-building and societal development.

According to the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who conveyed Wike’s message from Milan, Italy, the FCT administration remains committed to recognizing and empowering women.

“As pillars of our homes and considering their roles in our society, they are worthy to be celebrated.

“Under Wike, as the FCT Minister, women will always get their deserved recognition and positioning.”

He stressed that women were custodian of men and children, noting that their roles in the management and sustenance of the family institution, which is the basic unit in any society, are forever appreciated.

While specially appreciating women in the FCT, Wike urged that they continue to support the government, promising more dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“To our women in the FCT, starting from the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mahmoud Mariya, and the first female Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, today gives us the opportunity to say we are grateful for the impact you make.

“For us, we will keep doing our best to make life more meaningful, especially for the women who are undoubtedly, the pillars of our homes.” He said.