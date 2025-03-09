IWD: Plateau committed to empowering women, says Commissioner

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State government on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women through deliberate policies and initiatives.

Commissioner for information and communication Rt Hon Joyce Ramnap made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2025 .

The statement reads that ” today we honor the unwavering strength, resilience, and limitless potential of the Plateau woman, a force of change, a pillar of progress, and a driving engine of our society.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, themed “Accelerate Action,” it is not just a moment for reflection but a call to action.

Women must boldly step forward, seize opportunities, and position themselves across all fields of human endeavor in leadership, business, governance, science, and beyond.

This year’s celebration comes at a time when the transformational leadership of His Excellency, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang is setting the pace for women’s empowerment in Plateau State.

READ ALSO: FG designate Ekpa, 16 others as terrorism financiers

His administration is not just acknowledging women but actively uplifting them through policies, programs, and appointments that ensure their voices are heard, their skills are utilized, and their contributions are valued. From governance to business, education to agriculture, women are breaking barriers and shaping the future.

As we mark this special day, let’s go beyond celebration let’s take action, and accelerate efforts toward a society where every woman and girl has the freedom to dream, the power to achieve, and the platform to lead, the statement further added.