IWD: LASWA redefining gender roles in waterway security

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) stands as a shining example of gender inclusion in Nigeria’s maritime sector. Under the leadership of General Manager Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the agency has made groundbreaking strides in increasing female representation, setting a precedent for public institutions across the country.

Before Mr. Emmanuel took office, LASWA had only four female employees. Today, that number has risen to twenty-two, with many women holding managerial positions—a clear testament to the agency’s commitment to gender diversity. This transformation reflects a broader effort to empower women in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

One of the most significant milestones during his tenure is the inclusion of young women in the LASWA Marine Guards Corps, a unit previously restricted to men. By breaking this long-standing barrier, LASWA is not only providing women with new career opportunities but also reshaping perceptions of gender roles in maritime security.

Beyond increasing female participation, the agency has seen remarkable improvements in service delivery, operational efficiency, and organizational culture, further proving that gender diversity strengthens institutions.

Recognizing the importance of workplace safety and respect, LASWA partnered with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) in February 2025 to conduct a sensitization session on preventing domestic and sexual abuse. This initiative underscores the agency’s commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees.

These progressive efforts align with global gender inclusion goals, placing LASWA at the forefront of public sector reforms in Nigeria. As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, LASWA’s journey serves as an inspiration, proving that women’s empowerment is not just a moral imperative but a catalyst for institutional success and societal progress.

Through visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to gender equality, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel is not only transforming LASWA but also paving the way for a more inclusive future in Lagos and beyond.