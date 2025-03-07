IWD 2025: Why we’re breaking barriers, building leaders – SBMP

Daurama Foundation has launched the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP) Class of 2025, aimed at equipping young women across Nigeria and Africa with essential leadership, digital, and entrepreneurial skills.

In alignment with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerating Action for a Gender-Equal Future’, the programme seeks to dismantle systemic barriers, particularly in underrepresented regions such as northern Nigeria.

Introduced at the 100 Most Notable Africans Business Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, last August, the SBMP builds on initiatives like the Nigeria for Women Project. It supports Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call for women to take the lead in Africa’s projected $29 trillion economic transformation, offering mentorship, training, and leadership development opportunities.

Speaking in Abuja, Dr. Samira Buhari, Founder of the Daurama Foundation, highlighted that the programme addresses digital exclusion, noting that 60% of women in northern Nigeria lack internet access. To combat this, the curriculum incorporates digital literacy and online business strategies.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

She remarked, “A gender-equal future requires more than words – it demands deliberate action. By equipping women with the tools they need to lead in business, governance, and their communities, we are investing in the long-term growth of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“Creating an equitable future necessitates collective action. In this spirit, we welcome partnerships that will accelerate opportunities for women to lead and thrive, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

“Mentorship is a powerful instrument for personal and professional growth, particularly for young women navigating industries where leadership roles remain predominantly male.

The SBMP addresses this challenge by incorporating digital literacy and online business strategies into its curriculum, empowering women to compete in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“By equipping women with the skills, knowledge, and networks necessary to excel in leadership, entrepreneurship, and community development, we are driving positive change and contributing to a more equitable society.”