IWD 2023: Interswitch reiterates call for gender parity

As part of celebrations to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, hosted its employees to an engaging evening of networking, discussions and product exhibitions.

In line with the 2023 IWD theme, ‘Embrace Equity’, the event line up included a panel discussion that dissected ways in which individuals, organisations, businesses and governments can support the push for gender balance in today’s world.

Speaking on the essence of the celebration, Franklin Ali, Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Nigeria said “International Women’s Day is not only an opportunity for us to reflect on the progress we’ve made towards gender equality, but also to celebrate and appreciate the phenomenal women in our organisation who have contributed immensely to the growth of Interswitch with their unwavering commitment.

“Achieving gender equity is not only a plus for the society as a whole, but also an imperative for sustainable business growth. It is important to note that a diverse and inclusive workplace leads to better decision-making, and increased innovation which in turn improves our customer experience,” Ali added.

Affirming this, speakers on the panel also recognised that a diverse and inclusive workplace is essential for the growth of female employees and the business at large.

“By creating a work environment where everyone feels valued and included, organisations can tap into the full potential of its employees and better serve its customers,” Deborah Odim, Founder and CEO, Gush Lifestyle, said.

While admitting that women are achieving outstanding feats across many fields, the panelists called out the need for more recognition and support for womenfolk.

According to Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Founder and CEO, Healthtracka, “70 percent of women make up the global healthcare workforce, while only 6.7 percent of funding goes to female-owned healthcare businesses, undermining their capacity to build businesses.”

Other notable female entrepreneurs who made up the panel include Stella Ndekile, Founder and CEO of Nuban Beauty and Blessing Adesiyan, Founder and CEO of MH Worklife.

To wrap up the panel session, women were encouraged to emulate the qualities of other great women who have made a mark on society, and to strive for the best in their various endeavours.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, in 2022, Interswitch emerged as one of Nigeria’s top five leading companies in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) according to a report by advisory consulting firm, Hofstede Insights.

Each year, International Women’s Day takes place on the 8th of March to celebrate the cultural, political, and economic achievements of women globally, and to also re-echo the call for gender balance and inclusion.

