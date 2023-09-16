I’ve never had a birthday party in life, Patience Ozokwo confesses at 65

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patienec Ozokwo, aka Mama G is painting the town red and for a good reason. Residents of Coal City, Enugu would be thronging a popular event centre in the metropolis to celebrate the actress today in what will be her first elaborate birthday party in life!

Mama G is turning 65 and the pomp associated with this milestone has been legendary, to say the least.

Her children and grandchildren living abroad started the gig by rolling out the drums over there to celebrate the woman with a mountain of barbecued meat (which they ‘ate on her behalf’) in some trending videos, splashed on the social media.

This 65th birthday anniversary is also special to the actress as she took to her social media handle to announce how the journey to this year’s celebration began, courtesy of, Powell Homes and Shelter, an Enugu-based real estate outfit. According to Mama G, the company’s representatives called her earlier in the year to plead that she allows them to celebrate her birthday for her this year.

She posted: “Believe it or not, I have never had a big birthday party. I have had celebrations at home with family and friends but not in a rented hall with dignitaries. Powell Homes, made it happen”.

That is how the journey of ‘celebrating in a rented hall’ started at 65 for Mama G!

