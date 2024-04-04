I’ve discovered cure for HIV/AIDS, -Prof. Ben

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

A Nigerian researcher in phytho-medicine and Director of the Institute of Natural Medicine, University of Abuja, Dr Ben Amodu, has said he has invented a cure for HIV/AIDS.

He called on the Federal Government to carry out a clinical trial of the drug he invented for the treatment of the disease.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja, Amodu said focus should be redirected to the use of alternative medicine in curing diseases that have defied orthodox practice.

In the past, there have been claims by researchers in Nigeria who said they have found a cure for HIV.

But the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have repeatedly dissociated themselves from such claims.

Amodu, who is also the managing director, African Alternative Medicines Hospital, however, argued that diseases termed incurable can now be cured, insisting that this is based from results from various patients within and outside the country who were treated with herbs.

He said: “Our claims were subjected to a number of parameters. Before now, we have been treating and curing HIV/AIDS and I make it bold to say so because this is what can be verified. In other parts of the world, when they have discovery, they come out to say it but when come comes to Nigeria, they tell you not to talk. Why? For something I have done and I know I’ve gotten it, why would I not speak?

“So now, with the proof I have, which is all on social media in the last six months, we now felt it is the right time that we should report it to Nigerians.

The alternative medicine practitioner challenged anyone doubting the efficacy of his treatments to subject them to test and contact him on 08037899733.

He added: “I want to give a challenge. Any media organisation should give me any AIDS patients and see if I won’t cure that person.

READ ALSO: N16B: Adamawa govt to construct 17km roads in…

“Recently one of the foremost teaching hospitals had a AIDS patient who is just lying down on bed. That patient was not shaking nor moving but upon giving my drug, she started moving, and changing position. As I speak with you, she is at a very busy kano market doing her businesses. This is something that is verifiable.

“In fact, forget about me being verifiable. I will not charge any fees. Give me a patient, I will revive him or her without any payments. That’s one challenge.

“If the whole world has tried some HIV treatment but they have failed and we have a very good response, why should we hide this? People live in malaria infested area, they say mosquito bite them and have no effect on them. What name do you give to that. It is definitely the effects of vaccine

“What you have you don’t throw it away because people are making noise. Let them come to the open field let’s subject it to test. Science said over 70 per cent of the products that are used today correlate directly with their folklore uses. Also, 70 per cent of medicines gotten from herbs correlates directly with their folklore uses”.