I’ve Been Lobbying For Roads In Plateau, Says Rep

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State under the platform of Labour Party, Hon. Daniel Asama, has said he is aware of the poor state of roads in various parts of the constituency and had been pushing for their construction.

Asama stated this in Jos in a video circulated by one Osama Akpunono highlighting infrastructure concerns in Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

According to the lawmaker, while he appreciates advocacy for development, it is necessary to correct the misconception regarding the responsibilities of the legislative and executive arms of government.

He said the construction of roads falls under the purview of the executive arm- both at the state and local government levels, stressing that the role of the legislative arm primarily involves lawmaking, oversight and lobbying for projects that will benefit constituents.

He pointed out that before the video surfaced, he had engaged other key stakeholders both the Plateau State government and the federal government on these issues, stressing that as a result of these efforts, the state governor had agreed to commence the construction of the roads.

Asama also added that constructive engagement, rather than incitement, is the most effective way to drive meaningful development and urged content creators to verify information before making public statements that could misrepresent facts and mislead the public.