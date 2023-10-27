It’s Tinubu’s Nigeria as S’Court affirms victory

…Apex court violated Constitution, condoned forgery –PDP

…It shredded justice, dictatorship looms, FG to persecute Obi, others -LP alleges

…Try again in 2031 -rejoicing APC mocks Atiku, Obi

By Tunde Opalana, Tom Akpe

Brooding opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have expressed fear for the fate of democracy in the country following yesterday’s Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as duly elected in the 25 February, 2023 presidential poll.

They strongly criticized the judgment with PDP outrightly rejecting the verdict, saying the judiciary had failed Nigerians.

LP also claimed that the Tinubu administration was set to persecute its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure and others over the party’s ‘a new Nigeria is possible’ singsong.

The two main opposition parties were reacting in separate statements hours after the apex court judgment.

But, obviously exultant over the judgment, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement issued on behalf of its National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, ridiculed Atiku and Obi and urged them to run for President again in 2031 -interpreted by analysts as an indirect way of informing the duo that the 2027 presidential poll is already locked down for a Tinubu re-election.

PDP’s angry reaction

Reacting to the court judgment, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the party is “appalled by the judgment of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by the PDP and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winners of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

In a statement he signed, Ologunagba said: “The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.”

The PDP further asserted that: “It is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case.

“Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a Presidential election in Nigeria especially with regards to the required statutory 25% of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral Rules and Guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC.

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.

“The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.”

According to the party, the judgment has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.

The PDP said it remained undeterred and charged Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgment to detract from their collective quest for entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derives its legitimacy from the people.

LP’s reaction

On its part, LP described the court verdict as another sad day for democracy in Nigeria.

The party also said the struggles by the nation’s founding fathers to build a nation where truth and justice shall reign and democracy enthroned have been destroyed.

National Chairman of LP, Barrister Julius Abure, in his reaction after the judgment, said: “The leadership of our party, watched as the sacred fabric of justice and good conscience was shredded today, at the Supreme Court as it delivered its verdict in the case between our party, the Presidential candidate and the APC Presidential candidate.

“We are indeed very shocked and surprised that even the apex Court will toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.

“Having conclusively exercised our fundamental rights as gifted to us by the laws of the land, we have no other choice but to move on.

“We may be disappointed and dismayed by the outcome of the exercise, but we have chosen to trudge on and remain optimistic of what the future holds for the nation.

“We weep for our institutions that cannot rise to the occasion and courageously defend democracy and the voices of our people.

”However, there are great lessons to be learnt. What transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship.

“It is very clear that the executive has hijacked both the judiciary and the legislature. This is so unfortunate for our democracy and it is even more for the people of Nigeria.

“All what our forbearers taught us has been destroyed within a short space of time because of the unbridled ambition of a few.

“The founding fathers fought with their lives to achieve independence for the country. People lost their lives for the struggle to keep our democracy and all these years people have been struggling to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms.

“Regrettably, these efforts and struggles have been destroyed today.”

LP alleges FG plans to persecute Obi, Abure, others

The party added: “It is also pertinent to put on record that we have it on very good authority that the government may have marked some Labour Party’s key leaders, myself especially, and our Leader and Presidential candidate, Peter Obi in particular, for vilification, in order to suppress the party, suffocate our team, and our goal of a ‘New Nigeria.’

“The planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of our leaders using security agencies and all other government institutions will be definitely defended.

“We are therefore, calling on all our members and the Obidient family to be vigilant and brace up for the challenges ahead. The struggle for a ‘New Nigeria’ will certainly be tortuous and hard.

“We also call on the international community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria.

“Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election. As we approach the next stage of our democratic journey, we call on you to stand by the millions of Nigerians who are already pushed beyond their limits into unnecessary hardship and penury.”

The LP further urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, adding “though we are paying a huge price to achieve a Nigeria of our desire, we are hopeful that we will get to our destination someday because where there is a will, certainly, there will be a way. A new Nigeria is still possible.”

APC jubilant

Also reacting, Ganduje, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Edwin Olofu, said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu.

Ganduje remarked that the verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He called on Obi and Atiku to bury the hatchet and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

Gnaduje said: “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.”

Ganduje called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leaning, to rally round the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and moves the country on the path of sustainable progress.

