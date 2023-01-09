It’s new year and she is still loving the boy – Zed1st brags

‘Boy’ crooner, Zed1st has stirred the waters after he brags with a caption on one of his post on Instagram. Zed1st, whose real name is Akpo Aweroswoghene Godfirst, had captioned “It’s new year and she is still loving the boy.”

With the caption that came under a romantic video with a girl, his fans have continued query if he is stylishly introducing her girl or just still promoting his current hit single, ‘Boy’.

However, some were particular about him dropping a body of work after his trending single backed up with a scintillating visuals shot by the creative director, Olu the wave.

Meanwhile, Zed1st seems ready to take his music higher this year as it has been gathered that he is currently working round the clock on new projects personally and with different artistes as against this year.

It was also gathered that Zed1st, who had performed in a 5000 capacity facility, would again be embarking on tours this year and different stuffs have been kept in stock for his fans.

The source, who claimed anonymity, boasted that with the way Zed1st has planned his calendar for the year, he seems unstoppable and ready to overtake.

