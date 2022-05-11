It’s commendable – Fani-Kayode on Buhari asking Malami, Ngige, Amaechi, others to resign

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive asking his appointees to resign.

Fani-Kayode said Buhari’s order to his cabinet members was commendable and timely.

Buhari, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday told cabinet members who have declared their political ambition to resign before Monday, May 16, DailyTimes gathered.

This directive affects the following cabinet members, Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “The directive by Mr. President to Ministers and political appointees that are interested in running for public office to resign is commendable and timely.”

Meanwhile, Ngige had said he would consult with his constituents on if he should resign.

However, Nwajiuba has resigned his appointment in furtherance of his presidential ambition.

