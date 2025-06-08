It’s All Over Now”: Tinubu Forgives Sanwo-Olu

In a striking moment of political reconciliation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday afternoon declared that he had forgiven Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others who may have fallen out of favour with him, saying, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven.”

The dramatic turn unfolded during a closed-door meeting in Lagos with members of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi. Welcoming the president, Olusi acknowledged what many in political circles had whispered for months — that Tinubu had grown visibly displeased with certain figures in the state, particularly Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Olusi pleaded with the president to let go of any grievances and restore harmony within the political family. In response, President Tinubu, according to sources familiar with the meeting, calmly assured those present, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven.”

The room reportedly softened in relief as Sanwo-Olu and other GAC members prostrated before the president — a symbolic gesture of humility and submission — sealing a moment many observers see as a critical reset in the internal dynamics of Lagos State politics.

One source who attended the meeting told *THISDAY* that there was no detailed back-and-forth on what caused the rift. “There were no explanations, no digging into the past. They just asked for mercy, and he gave it,” the source said.

With this development, President Tinubu appears to be reasserting control over his political base in Lagos, sending a clear message of both authority and reconciliation.