Item sons, daughters gear up for ‘Okoko Item Week’

By Orji Onyekwere

Preparations are in top gear for the annual Okoko, Item, week, which is characterized by a lot of activities and spear headed by the Okoko Item Progressive Union. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to reunite, and also afford invited guests the opportunity to taste the rich culture and hospitality of the Okoko people and Item in general.

This year’s weeklong event will be different from the previous ones, as other activities that will enhance the welfare and development of the Okoko, Item, community has been added on the menu.

This year’s Okoko week starts from 24th of December and ends on the 1st day of January in year 2024.

READ ALSO: COP28: Tinubu unveils plans to roll out 100 electric…

The following events have been lined up to make it a memorable weeklong event.

Okoko Day will hold as usual, on the 26th of December, at the Comprehensive Secondary School’s field, and it’s expected to kick off by 12 noon to give way for the many cultural displays expected to take place.

There will be free medical outreach which is scheduled to take place between the 25th and 28th of December 2023, at the Maternity/Health Centre.

In addition, a Canadian based medical practitioner from the community, Prof Emmanuel Abara will be tele- consulting with people, especially on prostrate related issues on the 27th December 2023 from 2pm.

There will also be a walk for Okoko programme, which comes up on the 27th of December from 6.30am. The starting point is Okoko, Item, Town Hall and the destination will be Amaeke, Item Town Hall. Amaeke community has been duly notified.

Apart from the health benefits, it is an event that is used to enhance bonding amongst the people as well as raise the consciousness of who Okoko and Item people are.

There will also be award night and the Ada Okoko beauty pageant which is expected to take place on the 28th at La Serena Global Resort, Okoko, Item.

Other events lined up for the Okoko, Item, week include: Okoko Item Progressive Union Women’s wing event on the 27th, the annual football tournament and the Education Endowment Fund

There will also be Skills Acquisition & Empowerment programme for young people. In addition, bags of rice and food stuff donated by well meaning individuals will be handed to the beneficiaries. The event will be crowned with religious activities by the community.

Okoko is one of the nine communities that make up Item, which is in Bende LGA of Abia State.