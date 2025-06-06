Italian Envoy commends Nigeria’s support, seeks stronger bilateral ties

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Nigeria, Mr. Iacopo Foti, has applauded the Nigerian government and its people for their continued support and cooperation, describing the relationship between both countries as strong and full of future potential.

Foti made this known during the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the birth of the Italian Republic, known as “la Festa della Repubblica,” recently held in Abuja.

He used the occasion to express appreciation for Nigeria’s partnership and called for deeper collaboration in culture, trade, technology, and diplomacy.

“Your commitment to fostering this friendship is deeply appreciated. We are grateful for the support and cooperation we receive daily from the Nigerian government and its people. Let us reaffirm our commitment to working together for a brighter future for both our nations.” He stated

Describing Nigeria as “a land of incredible diversity, dynamic energy, and immense potential,” the Italian envoy also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Italian community in Nigeria toward the country’s development.

“To my fellow Italians, you are ambassadors of our culture, our values and our industrious spirit. Your dedication, your hard work, and your integration into the Nigerian Society are a source of great pride for our nation. Thank you for representing Italy so admirably. As I always like to say, like Nigerians do, to all the Italians in Nigeria: ‘Well Done’.”

“You have brought to Nigeria ltalian food products, marbles and stones, design, fashion, advanced technology and know-how.

“You manufactured, built, cooked and contributed significantly to the dynamic changes this country went through over the course of 60 plus years of independence, and before that”.

He said “we are optimistic about the future of Italy-Nigeria relations. There is so much more we can achieve together. We can deepen our economic partnerships, our scientific and technology collaboration, and of course, we can expand and intensify our cultural and academic exchanges”.

He reiterated that “Nigeria could be a cultural superpower through its art, books and films, as it is very much a leading light both in Africa and worldwide, while Italy is a world cultural superpower which now looks toward the African continent with renovate interest.

“We acknowledge the Nigerian appetite and demand for Italian culture, from fashion to design, from cinema to artistic tourism. Italy is home to the third largest worldwide Nigerian community abroad after the United States and United Kingdom.

“Italians appreciate the Nigerian people and their vibrant and diverse culture shaped by its numerous ethnic and religious groups”, he emphasized.

He also appreciated the Nigerian authorities for celebrating with his country, saying that this is a testimony to the strength of our bilateral relationship.

He noted that Italy and Nigeria actively cooperate on addressing many of the global challenges that affect us all, from climate change to peace and security.

“Both nations are signatory members of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and are key players in discussions on migration, human trafficking, and diaspora engagement”.