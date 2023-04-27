It will soon come to an end – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has told the critics of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu that their attacks will soon come to an end.

He noted that Tinubu is finally back home safely and would soon be sworn into power.

Fani-Kayode stated this via a tweet shortly after Tinubu moved into the Defence House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The former Aviation Minister accused some of the President-elect’s critics of spreading fake news with the aim of “maligning, persecuting and harassing the innocent with mendacious stories.”

He insisted that irrespective of what the critics do, God’s purpose would be established and their lies would melt away like icebergs.

He wrote: “Soon it will all be over because whether you like it or not our President-elect is back home safely, he has just moved into Defence House, he is one step closer to being in power and he is just a month away to being sworn in.

“Soon everything will change, God’s purpose shall be established and your lies shall melt away like an iceberg approaching the tropics. Asiwaju is COMING!”