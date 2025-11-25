‘It Undermines Sovereignty’: Tinubu Rejects Use of Mercenaries in African Conflicts

President Bola Tinubu has firmly rejected the use of private military contractors and mercenaries in counter-terrorism operations across Africa, warning that their involvement often complicates conflicts and undermines national sovereignty.

Speaking on Monday at the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola, Tinubu argued that peace and security efforts on the continent must be state-driven and owned by African governments rather than outsourced to private actors with opaque mandates.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made these remarks during the summit’s first plenary session titled ‘Peace, Security, Governance and Multilateralism’.

“We stand resolutely against the use of private military and security companies in African conflicts, as their presence often complicates resolution efforts and undermines state sovereignty,” Tinubu told the gathering of heads of state and EU leaders.

He contended that security challenges ranging from terrorism to transnational organised crime require coordinated, state-led responses that align with regional peace missions under ECOWAS and the AU, rather than parallel forces that weaken official command structures.

Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, the Nigerian leader warned that the global shift away from multilateralism has created a more fragile security environment.

He, however, commended the European Union as one of the few remaining platforms engaging Africa on a “continent-to-continent basis, anchored on mutual respect and shared aspirations”.

Tinubu also used the platform to intensify Nigeria’s demand for reform at the United Nations, insisting that Africa deserves permanent seats with veto-wielding authority on the UN Security Council to ensure a more inclusive global governance system.