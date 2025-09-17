ISWAP loss eight fighters, 14 motorcycle to troops in Baga -Cross Kauwa road

Troop of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI recorded another success in the early hours on Monday , September 15, 2025 by neutralising eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter..

The encounter followed an ambush on the troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR).

The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations in the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops. During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Qaid.

They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota. Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled the scene on foot.

In addition, troops recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, further degrading the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.The theatre command remains resolute in its determination to rid the North East of terrorism and restore peace to all affected communities.

The military high command has lauded troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the impressive battle performance in the face of daunting challenges.