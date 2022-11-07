ISWAP kingpins Ali Kwaya, Bukar Mainoka, others neutralised in NAF air strikes

By Andrew Orolua

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets neutralised ISWAP kingpins and a key member of the ISWAP Shura Council Ali Kwaya and Mallam Bukar Mainoka with other terrorists in air strikes at Belowa near Lake Chad at the weekend.

Credible sources said that the ISWAP kingpins met their Waterloo in air raids by Nigerian Air Force in their continuation of series of air strikes aimed at fracturing the will of remnants of terrorists and insurgents to fight and denying them their freedom of movement.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday, November 5, 2022 conducted air interdiction missions at Belowa.

Belowa, we gathered, is among the very few remaining ISWAP/Boko Haram enclaves in the Tumbuns, Lake Chad Region in Abadam Local Government. The strikes became necessary after intelligence revealed convergence of some ISWAP leaders and fighters from surrounding areas for a meeting with motive of planning attacks on friendly forces.

Accordingly, a mix of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft were dispatched to the location of the meeting at Belowa which was confirmed to be active. The location was subsequently engaged with rockets and bombs in multiple passes.

“An hour after the strikes, 2 vehicles conveying about 13 injured surviving terrorists to another hideout were struck through precision strikes by NAF aircraft. Feedback after the strikes revealed that ISWAP kingpin, Mallam Ali Kwaya who is a key member of the ISWAP Shura Council and Mallam Bukar Mainoka were among those neutralized in the strikes.”

Similar strikes, we further gathered, were also conducted on Friday November 4, 2022 at Ngwuri Gana in Bama LGA, a location East of Maiduguri. The strikes became expedient sequel to intelligence that a group of ISWAP insurgents in 15 trucks were spotted converging at the location. The insurgents, who were armed with assorted weapons, were believed to have arrived from Mina, Abuja Kote and Tanga Lan Nga Villages all in Bama LGA.

Usually, such regrouping means that an attack on troops’ locations in Bama LGA was in the offing. The need to strike the location was thus authorized. Feedback revealed the strike was on point as several terrorists were neutralized and all their structures and vehicles engulfed in fire.

Recent behaviors of remnants of terrorists and insurgents’ elements particularly in the Northeast is indication of a state of desperation, confusion, apprehension and anxiety.

On one hand, their ability to loiter freely and attack vulnerable villages and troops’ location at will has drastically reduced just as their sources of weapon supplies have been blocked. The infighting among the terrorist groups is also viewed as a clear sign of an end in sight of these groups acting and working together to attack troop’s location.

READ ALSO: Banks, Dangote, Sundry Foods commit to Nigeria’s.

When contacted, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF Spokesperson, confirmed the strikes but refused to be drawn into the names of those killed.

He however had this to say, “Our path to victory in the Northeast and northwest remains on course and we won’t relent until all locations are free of terrorists and insurgents, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Let’s also not forget that the resilience of our pilots and technicians is in line with the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao that terrorists and insurgents must be denied their hiding places.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...