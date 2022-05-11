ISWAP Kills Shekau’s Deputy For Planning To Surrender

ISWAP terrorists have reportedly killed a top Boko Haram commander, Abu-Sadiq aka Burbur in Adamawa state.

He was killed for allegedly trying to surrender to government forces.

According to POLITICS NIGERIA, Burbur was eliminated in Galta village, close to Madagali in Adamawa State, after he was charged and ‘found guilty’ of ‘treasonable felony’ by a purported court presided over by Ya-Shaik, an ISWAP Fiye (Militant Chief), of Sambisa forest.

Bubur was held in an ISWAP prison in the major part of last month. He was eventually eliminated on the May 9.

READ ALSO: Music is money driven now and less of passion- MOVE…

Before his death, Burbur’s last appointment was Deputy Militant Chief (Nai’b), in Charge of Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle.

The appointment was made in May 2021 when he paid allegiance to ISWAP, because of his deep knowledge of the terrain and his strategic former appointment as the Operation Commander and Aide-de-Camp to late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...