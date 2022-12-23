ISWAP Alleged Agenda For Christmas Eve In Borno Exposed

Suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are planning to attack some communities in Borno State this festive period.

According to Daily Trust, the terrorists are planning to invade two local government areas around the environs of Sambisa forests.

A source that spoke with the platform on Thursday disclosed that the ISWAP fighters have the intention of abducting young girls on the eve of Christmas.

The source further stated that the terrorists are also planning to attack military bases in a bid to divert the attention of the troops.

According to the source, the terrorists are planning to use calibres of weapons, especially Anti-aircraft guns and Rocket-Propelled Grenade during the speculated attacks.

The source noted that the ISWAP fighters have perfected their plan and mobilised their fighters to attack communities during the festive period.

The source said, “The information shows that ISWAP has perfected a plan and mobilised fighters to attack communities during the festive periods in two LGAs in the Southern part with high calibres of weapons, especially Anti-aircraft guns and Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG).”

Following the speculated attacks, troops have been charged to maintain vigilance to obstruct the attacks on both civilians and their bases especially the ones around the Sabisa forest.

