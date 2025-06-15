Israel, Iran hostilities: FG sues for restraint, cites threat to global peace

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed deep concern over possible threat to global peace and economic disruption which escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran may cause.

The Nigerian government said the face- off between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel, if not nipped in the bud may trigger uncontrollable crisis as continued cycle of retaliation would endanger civilian lives and plunge the Middle East into further instability.

These, the Federal Government said will have devastating implications on international security and economic development.

The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised this concern Saturday in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry’s spokesperson.

”Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, marked by sustained missile and aerial exchanges across both territories.

“As a nation deeply committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria calls on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation,” the FG said.

Calling for swift action by the international community, Nigeria urged the United Nations Security Council, to step up efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.

As part of recommendations, the government reasoned that military action is not a substitute for negotiation, but lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

The Nigeria government promised to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region.