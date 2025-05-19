Isoko South APC passes confidence vote on Tinubu, Oborevwori, says Osadebe House not vacant

By Owen Akenzua

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta, has passed a vote of confidence on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for providing purposeful and visionary leadership.

The confidence vote was passed on the trio weekend, at the All Progressive Party Congress (APC) maiden meeting of Isoko South Local Government Area following the formal mass defection of former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in the local government area.

The meeting, hosted at the country home of Senator Joel-Onowakpo, representing Delta South Senatorial District, had in attendance leaders from the eleven wards of the local government area.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo, alongside other key leaders such as Chief Lucky Esigie (APC Isoko Nation Leader), Rt. Hon. Johnson Erijo, Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor, Odio Askia Ogeh former Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Comr. Egbogbo Vincent, APC Chairman, Isoko South, Rt. Hon. Onwo Ferguson, Member representing Isoko South Constituency II, Hon. Bino Obowomano, Member representing Isoko South Constituency I, and Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Commissioner for Land, Survey and Urban Development, emphasized the need for unity of purpose to ensure the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, stated unequivocally that the leader of the APC in Delta State is the Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

He explained that the alignment follows directives from the presidency and the national leadership of the party.

He further noted that Governor Oborevwori is the APC’s candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election, adding, “The Delta State Governorship is not vacant. We have an administration that is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy, and we must give them the needed support to complete their mandate,”

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Local Content, stressed that there is no distinction between old and new members in the party, adding that everyone is APC.

He advised against any actions that might cause division within party ranks, just as he charged all party organs within the local government, especially ward chairmen, to ensure a seamless registration process for new members, warning against any practices that might undermine party unity.

The highlight of the meeting was the formal motion for a vote of confidence, moved by the member representing Isoko South Constituency II, Hon. Ferguson Onwo and seconded by Dr Sylvester Onoyona, APC Candidate for House of Representatives, Isoko North and South Constituency in the 2023 general elections in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas.

The motion was greeted with a thunderous voice vote signaling overwhelming support ofthe trios whom they described as leaders whk have distinguished themselves at their various levels of assignment.

Leaders present at the meeting included: Hon. Barr. Lucky Okperi, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, Hon. Austine Igbine, Hon. Benjamin Ogbalor, High Chief Lawrence Eduje, Hon. Benjamin Efekodo, Hon. Mike Okah, Queen Betty Efekodha, Barr Powell Ojogho Barr. Mrs. Mary Erijo, High Chief Edhekpo Uyoyou, Supol Omo-Onyeke, Barr. Duncan Afahokor, Chief Louis Onofighe, Chief Evans Egbo, Chief Victor Egbo, Mrs. Hopelyn Akpotu-Ayu, Comrade Ewariezi Hyacinth, Hon. Joe Arausi, Hon. Eniforo Malam-Obi, Dr. Sylvester Onoyona, Mrs. Pally Eghove, Hon. Philo Apena, Chief Igelige.

Hon. Emakpor Odogu, Mr. Aduze Clement, Hon. Kola Obrogo, Chief Irogbo Afor, Odio Lucky Enigheno, Mrs. Alu Gladys, Mr. Oberebe Vincentino, High Chief Prosper Edo, Prince Oghenekaro Benson, Chief Onoriode Amagada, Comr. Michael Paul Emumena, Comr. Isike David, Mr. Napoleon Eru, Sir Steve Itimi, Hon Lucky Arumari, Barr Uwubiti Rosy, Hon Fred Edoreh, Chief Barr Mike Edegware, Rev Dr Adolor, Rear Admiral John Kpokpogri Rtd, Mr Victor Ekelega, Odio Obaro Godspower, Barr Vincent Omorie, Chief Alade Odiri and others.