Ismael Ahmed Appointed Chairman of PCNGi by President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Barrister Ismael Ahmed as the Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), reinforcing his administration’s commitment to sustainable and affordable energy solutions.

The appointment was announced on Thursday and is expected to energize the ongoing rollout of the PCNGi — a flagship component of the government’s palliative intervention programme designed to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

A Vision for Clean, Affordable Energy

Barr. Ahmed will oversee the coordination and expansion of the initiative, which aims to provide cheaper, cleaner, and more accessible alternative fuel options for Nigerians. The PCNGi is central to President Tinubu’s energy transition plan, focusing on compressed natural gas (CNG) as a long-term solution to rising fuel costs and environmental challenges.

In his new role, Ahmed will lead partnerships between the federal government, private sector stakeholders, and international donors to scale infrastructure and adoption of CNG-powered transport across the country.

Profile of the New Chairman

Ahmed, 45, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Abuja (2005) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006. He further earned a master’s degree in International Relations, Communications, and Diplomacy from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri in 2008.

A seasoned public policy professional, he previously served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2018 to 2022, where he played a key role in youth empowerment and poverty reduction strategies.

Industry Reactions

Energy experts and policy watchers have welcomed the appointment, citing Ahmed’s policy experience and youth-friendly orientation as a good match for the urgent need to deliver economic relief and promote green energy alternatives.

“This is a critical time in Nigeria’s energy reform journey,” said Dr. Adedayo Shonibare, a gas sector analyst. “Having a young, proven leader like Ismael Ahmed heading PCNGi is a strategic move.”

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on petrol and diesel, with plans underway to convert public transport fleets and incentivize private sector adoption.