Iri Ji Ndi Igbo: Musawa to attract international recognition to festival

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has pledged to amplify the Iri Ji Ndi Igbo National New Yam Festival to global recognition.

The Minister made the pledge when a delegation of traditional rulers and people from the South East states of the country paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja recently.

Musawa who promised to attend the festival slated for August 31, 2024 in Igboukwu, Anambra state emphasized the importance of the New Yam Festival, likening it to other internationally renowned festivals. She committed to supporting it to attract global attention, particularly from Nigerians of Igbo descent in the Diaspora.

“The Iri Ji Ndi Igbo – New Yam Festival, is extremely important as the Argungu fishing festival and the Orisha festival as well as all other internationally renowned festivals. The New Yam Festival deserves that same promotion and accolade.

“The New Yam Festival is a vital aspect of Igbo culture, and it is essential that we delve into this rich cultural heritage to showcase Nigeria’s diversity to the world. The Ministry is committed to supporting the festival to attract attention from Nigerians of Igbo descent in the diaspora, tapping into the vast resources and potential for cultural exchange.

“To amplify the festival’s global reach, we will work towards involving UNESCO experts in the festival and submitting it for possible enlistment. This will not only highlight the festival’s cultural significance but also contribute to Nigeria’s cultural renaissance.

“Despite funding challenges, the Ministry is committed to making the Iri Ji Ndi Igbo National New Yam Festival, a flagship event for Nigerian culture and tourism and we will work tirelessly to ensure its success and recognition globally,’’ the Minister stated

Earlier, the delegation comprising traditional rulers of the South East states led by HRH Eze Sylvester Onuegbu from Oguta, Imo State, called on the Ministry to provide critical support for the success of this year’s festival.

He thanked the ministry, who through one of its agencies, the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, built the National Yam House in Igboukwu, Anambra State, as the national Secretariat for the Festival organizers.

The organizers expressed confidence that with the Ministry’s support, they can make this year’s festival a success and pave the way for future growth and development.

“We are grateful for the Ministry’s past support, but we need more to take this festival to the next level. This festival has suffered serious setback due to the paucity of funds to enrich its cultural content and package it to national and international standards. We believe that with the right support, this festival can become a flagship event for Nigerian culture and tourism and enlisted by UNESCO”, said HRH Eze Onuegbu,

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture Obi Asika, described the Iri ji -New Yam Festival as a global phenomenon.

“All the festivals of Nigeria are our mandate so; Iri Ji is a critical festival for us. We hope to be there on the 31st of August to capture the festival and communicate it at a higher level”.

A Member of the House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon Okafor Dominic Ifeanyi also called on the Hon Minister to recommend the festival for budgetary allocation for continuity. He commended her passion for culture and looked forward to welcoming the Ministry at the grand finale of the Iri Ji festival.