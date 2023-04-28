IREKANDU AT 39: 39 OUT OF SCHOOL CHILDREN TO RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS

It remains unarguable that, education is the bedrock of a society’s development at all levels.

Thus, leaders who put education above other things, have actually accomplished significant progress.

Premised on the above, lawmaker Irekandu Adewumi Adeyemi has perfected plans to support 39 out of school children with comprehensive scholarships, as part of his 39th birthday celebrations.

The Osun state legislator continues to register his name in the hearts of many individuals and families through committed service to humanity, particularly his constituents.

Honorable Irekandu has effortlessly become a household figure in Obokun constituency of Osun state, due to his evident developmental approach to service and leadership.

When asked about the reasons for the education scholarship, Irekandu informs that “I was conversing with a group of friends days ago and I recounted how my journey has been fully that of God’s Grace and Mercy. At every step of my life development, it has been God who came through for me in ways I could never imagine.

When I reflect deeper, however, I find that sound Education is one of the tools that God used to raise me to every level He has taken me.

The blessing of sound education has helped me make a difference in our society.”

He stated further that, “The knowledge of this efficacy of education in my own life is the reason I have committed time and resources to ensure that out-of-school children around me get access to good education, sponsored by me, to the best of my capacity.

For years, I have passionately facilitated access to quality education for out-of-school children and rehabilitation of education infrastructure, through Scholarships. Returning out-of-school children to schools is an integral part of my Education development agenda for the people of my constituency.

In celebration of my 39th birthday this 27th day of April therefore, and in support of the Quality Education policy of the Osun State Government, under the leadership of the visionary Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, I will be taking 39 out-of-school children off the streets and back to school for quality education that I will be paying for.”

On the modalities for scholarship eligibility and selection, Honorable Adewumi maintained that, “The 39 beneficiaries of this scheme will be selected from communities within Obokun State Constituency, by the Irekandu Education Project Committee, through liaison with the school authorities, our party and community stakeholders.

These beneficiaries who will be returning to school upon resumption of the new session will join the existing 28, on my back-to-school programme, across various schools in Obokun State Constituency.”

Honorable Adewumi Adeyemi enjoins well meaning individuals, organizations and the government to intensify efforts in ensuring that out of school children are properly looked out for and granted access to free basic education. This to him would foster peace and reduce crime rate significantly.

In his words, “I believe that as we reduce the number of school-age children who roam the streets, we move our society faster towards sustainable human capital development that will drive the Nation’s growth. I believe that gradually but surely, as we all contribute our little efforts, we will move our country to the heights”.