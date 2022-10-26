IPOB: Again Kanu wins as court awards N500m against Nigerian government

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, secures another victory against the federal government in his fight against his extradition from Kenya.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia upheld Kanu’s suit against the federal government, and awarded a cost of N500 million against the Nigerian government.

The court ruled in Kanu’s favour in the suit he filed against the government and awarded the amount as compensation over his illegal arrest and extradition from Kenya in 2021.

At the resumed hearing before the presiding judge, Justice Anyadike, the court insisted that Kanu’s fundamental human rights were actually infringed upon by the Nigerian government and upheld Kanu’s suit by ordering the government to pay him the compensation for abuse of his rights.

Earlier in the sitting, the Nigerian Government had lost its bid to transfer the suit from Umuahia to Abuja, citing proximity to Kanu’s home.

According to the IPOB leader’s Special Counsel, the presiding judge had thrown out the application by the government, insisting that the Federal High Court in Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit.

“Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues,” Ejimakor had written in a tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...