IPAC reviews presidential poll, calls against apathy in governorship election

By Idongesit Inyang

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Cross River State has described the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly election in the state as very important and has called on people of Cross River to turn out in large numbers for the exercise.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Anthony Bissong Attah, while reviewing the just concluded presidential and national election before journalists in Calabar appealed against any apathy.

Attah, who decried the poor turn out in the last election, disclosed that “the voting records in our state used to be in the region of 700,000 but last week number of voters was about 400,000 as against about 1.5m registered voters. “

According to him “we should have been recording 1.2m at the polls. So we strongly appeal that our people turn out in good numbers to vote for our next governor.”

He however lauded Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for winning in Cross River and of course the APC, PDP and LP candidates in the southern senatorial district that won their elections.

They included Asuquo Ekpenyong jr of APC who won the southern Senatorial seat and Joseph Bassey of APC who won the House of Reps seat for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South and of course Ekpenyong Akiba of LP who won Calabar Municipality/Odukpani seat among others.

He commended both the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies giving them a pass mark and expecting them to be excellence in the next election explaining that the massive presence of the army, helped caution possible violence during the exercise.

Attah said that in spite of the bickering over BVAS machines and other negative issues, INEC exhibited a high sense of responsibility adding that having reviewed the entire segments of the processes, they found that INEC performed beyond expectations.

READ ALSO: Explosion kills more than 12 persons at crude oil

In another development, the students leadership forum of Cross River State has urged all students resident in the state to come all out to vote for Senator Bassey Otu, the APC governorship candidate in the Saturday elections.

In a communique read by the leader of the forum, comrade Edet Boniface, the student body, outlined the past records of Otu as students ànd youth friendly candidate in the areas of empowerment, grants and scholarships to students among others as a senator then.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...