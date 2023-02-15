IPAC rejects list of Police Officers deployed to Cross River for election

…demands review of list

By Idongesit Inyang

Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Cross River State chapter, has called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately review the list of officers due to be posted to Cross River State for election duties.

This follows security intelligence that some police officers of questionable character have be sent to the state, the state IPAC chairman Comrade Anthony Bissong Attach has disclosed.

Addressing a press conference in Calabar, Attah, stressed that “this questionable deployment is well planned with the intention of rigging the next general elections” and are therefore rejected.

According to him, “Through our security intelligence, we recently peeped into the list of police officers deployed to Cross River State and we are very curious because some of the officers and men are of questionable pedigree.”

He mentioned those officers in the list to include CP Garba Aliyu (Overall election CP), CP Stanley Use (South), CP Akinwale Adenirun (Central) and D P Elias Eliegwu ( North).

Hear him “We are deeply concerned and obviously worried to note that the leader of the team is an officer who as commissioner of police in Ebonyi state and was allegedly responsible for all the crisis and atrocities in the neighbouring state.”

“CP. Garba Aliyu has a penchant for supporting none state actors in their bid to unleash mayhem on the citizens of the state, the IPAC chairman also said adding that “His open support for Ebubeagu has been responsible for the killings, destruction of properties and general state of insecurity in Ebonyi state.”

Attach further revealed that “He is a highly compromised officer known for being a ready and easy tool in the hands of the government of the day and

one behind the strangulation of opposition parties in Ebonyi state.”

The IPAC chairman also maintained that “We are also curious about the formation of new Tactical units opposite Cross River State governors office to be trained and used for election to be headed by CSP Bayero (from Abuja command).”

He said that “These new units formed are drafted from Puff Adder, Sabotage, Anti-kidnapping, SPU and Mopol” he further explained a acting that “We hereby unanimously reject the above list of officers especially the head of the team.”

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, SP Irene Ugbo said the Command has remained resolute and most professional in the discharge of its constitutional duty of protection of lives and property stressing that no tactical Unit will work for anybody except for the success of the polls.

According to her , they are non partisan and will never take side , while urging all parties involved to remain calm and law abiding as there was no cause for alarm.

Hear her, “We are not police for any political party , we are police for the entire citizenry , our duty is to protect lives and property , and we won’t violate that to please anybody .”

Ugbo, warned that anyone caught breaking the law , shall be arrested and prosecuted according to the electoral act adding that “no man or woman no matter their standing is above the law , all the political gladiators should caution their numerous supporters.”

