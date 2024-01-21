IPAC, CUPP, non-indigenes congratulate Oborevwori on Supreme Court victory

By Nosa Akenzua

The Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and leaders of non-indigenes in Delta State have congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

The group said the victory was a confirmation of the votes earlier cast for the Governor by majority of Deltans.

At a press conference in Asaba, presided by Hon. Emeka Bidokwu Chairman Delta IPAC; Barr. Emeka Ebilekwe, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Non-indigenes and Chief Efe Tobor Josiah, CUPP Chairman and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Inter Party Relations, they called on Governor Oborevwori to see his victory as a confirmation of the mandate earlier given to him by Deltans.

“The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Delta State Chapter in Collaboration with CUPP and Leaders of Non- Indigenes in Delta State wish to use this medium to congratulate our amiable Governor, the Governor of Delta State, RT. HON. (ELDER) SHERIFF F. O. OBOREVWORI on his victory today at the Apex court.

“This victory is indeed a testimony and a confirmation that Deltans really voted for Sheriff Oborevwori who emerged under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We acknowledge His Excellency for his numerous achievements so far in the areas of infrastructural development, health care, human capital development among others.

“Governor Oborevwori has also shown that governance is not all about the winner takes it all by appointing many other political party members, non-indigenes in his administration. His all-inclusiveness is second to none.

“We therefore, seize this opportunity to call on all aggrieved candidates to come together and embrace peace in the spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the apex court vindicates and affirms his victory today.

“IPAC, Non- Indigenes, CUPP call on Sheriff Oborevwori to see this victory as victory for all and open his hands of fellowship to accommodate all his opponents in order to move our dear state forward.”