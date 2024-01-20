Inyene Gregory’s Guinness World Record marathon theatre quest receives Akwa Ibom govt’s blessing

In a promising development for the arts and culture industry in Akwa Ibom State, as Inyene Gregory’s ambitious attempt at a Guinness World Record for the Marathon Theatre Performance has received official endorsement from the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Sir Charles Udoh.

The momentous occasion took place in the Commissioner’s office during a visit by Inyene Gregory and the dedicated Theatron team spearheading this unique endeavor.

During the visit, the Honourable Commissioner expressed his support for Inyene Gregory’s pursuit of the Guinness World Record, recognizing the cultural and tourism significance it holds for the state. He assured the marathoner and his team of the Ministry’s backing, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in promoting the rich cultural heritage of Akwa Ibom on a global stage.

The Commissioner commended Inyene Gregory’s dedication to this extraordinary feat and encouraged him to remain optimistic throughout the journey. He stressed the need for effective preparation to ensure an excellent result and a positive outcome for both the artiste and the state.

This official endorsement not only signifies the recognition of Inyene Gregory’s efforts but also highlights the government’s commitment to supporting and promoting cultural and artistic achievements within Akwa Ibom State. The Commissioner’s encouragement serves as a motivational boost for Inyene Gregory and the entire team, reinforcing the belief that their endeavor is not only individual but one that contributes to the collective cultural identity of the state.

As preparations for the Guinness World Record attempt progress, the backing from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism adds a significant layer of legitimacy and support to Inyene Gregory’s Marathon Theatre Performance.

The event holding from 10th to 16th February 2024 is now poised to become a symbol of cultural pride and a testament to the collaborative spirit between artists and governmental bodies in fostering creativity and excellence in the realm of arts and culture.