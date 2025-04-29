Investors lose N116bn as equities dip 0.17%

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Equities at the Nigerian Exchange suffered a setback on Monday as investors lost N116.28 billion, with the All-Share Index falling by 17 basis points to close at 105,931.18 points. The dip pushed the year-to-date return down to 2.92 per cent, while market capitalisation settled at N66.58 trillion.

Losses in MTNN (-6.07%), FBN Holdings (-0.20%) and International Breweries (-3.19%) dragged the market into negative territory, offsetting gains in GTCO (+1.19%), Access Holdings (+1.14%) and Honeywell Flour (+7.26%).

Despite the overall decline, investor activity surged with total turnover value rising by 191.37 per cent. Over 733.05 million shares valued at N35.29 billion were traded in 16,619 deals. Fidelity Bank emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 285.15 million units, while MTNN led in terms of value with N7.75 billion in trades.

The market breadth remained positive, with more gainers than losers in a 1.65-to-1 ratio. ABC Transport topped the advancers list with a 9.94 per cent increase, while FTN Cocoa led the EBAYO

Meanwhile, activity on the NASD OTC market edged slightly higher as the NSI rose by 0.01 per cent to 3,282.7 points, with market capitalisation gaining N192.2 million to close at N1.92 trillion. However, trading volume and value plunged by 99.9 per cent and 99.6 per cent respectively, recording 2.24 million units valued at N38.62 million.