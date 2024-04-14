Investing in creative industry, essential for economic growth – Hannatu Musawa

The creative industries in Nigeria which include sectors like Arts, Entertainment, Media, Design, and Technology are major sources of revenue generation and job creation which contributes and makes a direct impact on the nation’s economy.

Recognising and investing in the Creative Economy, is another major way of creating employment, boost economic growth, foster innovation, and enhance cultural identities. The creative industry makes direct impact on the economy of the country

In celebrating the 2024 World Drummers Day, there was an unveiling and Command Performance of “Echoes of the Drum,” a book and play by Olayiwola Awakan and directed by Isioma Williams. The event was held at the Main Auditorium of the National Universities Commission, Abuja with the theme ‘Let Music and Rhythm rule the world’.

The Hon. Minister for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy , Barr. Hannatu Musawa was ably represented by the Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, CBAAC, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie.

In her remarks, the DG emphasized the economic, cultural and communicative significance of Drums in African societies, particularly as a form of creativity that has the potential of not only boosting Nigeria’s economy and GDP, but also unites the people. She reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to continue to support initiatives that empower the young creatives in Nigeria.

The DG commended Awakan and the entire cast for their excellent delivery of the play, noting that it would help preserve history and promote culture.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria who was represented by Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy; His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ile-Ife ably represented by Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi; the Artistic Director of National Troupe of Nigeria , Khaltume Gana and members of the diplomatic corp among several others. World Drummers Day is celebrated every 4th of April.