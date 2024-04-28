Intimate lifestyle of COWAS’ Tosin Farinloye

BY OBA SOYEBO

It’s no longer a man’s world in Nigeria. Cheering news. Nigeria women are shattering the glass ceiling – from banking to sports and entrepreneurship; the women are giving their male counterparts a good run for their money.

Tosin Farinloye, the executive director of COWAS is one of the emerging high-flying female entrepreneurs taking over the business landscape in Nigeria. Well-educated and properly trained, Tosin, an alumnus of Bowen University and Brunel University, United Kingdom, UK, has repeatedly shown capacity to excel in the entrepreneurial world. Described as an epitome of beauty and brain, Tosin is quietly leading COWAS’ march to prominence in the West Africa wine market.

Best known for her strategic mindset, Tosin has injected innovations and winning ideas into COWAS’ business strategies and operations. And this is evident in the growing profile of COWAS. Her contributions to the success story of COWAS cannot be overemphasized.

A woman of special grace, Tosin has played a significant role in COWAS’ success as the sole importer and distributor of the Blue Nun wine brand in West Africa.

Not the type to brag, Tosin’s proficiency in business development has helped her brand climb the ladder of leadership and placed COWAS miles ahead of competitors. A team player, her bright personality has won her a wide network of high-profile friends from all walks of life.