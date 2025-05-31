Interswitch’s Elegbe Reappointed to EY Jury

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO of Interswitch Group has been re-appointed as the only entrepreneur from Africa into the global jury of the 2025 Ernst & Young (EY) World Entrepreneur of The Year Awards, which takes place annually in June in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the second year running, following his inaugural jury duties at the 2024 awards.

According to EY, the World Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame is an elite corps of men and women who have been recognised for their exceptional entrepreneurial achievements. For 38 years, since 1986, EY has celebrated ingenuity through its Entrepreneur of the Year program.

“The program has recognised more than 10,000 outstanding entrepreneurs for their vision, innovation, courage, and leadership in building and growing successful businesses — businesses that influence the way people live, the products and services we depend on, and the economic vibrancy of our local communities and global markets.”

READ ALSO: Your report ‘ll embolden terrorists, Counter-Terrorism Centre tells Amnesty International

In June 2023, Elegbe, alongside 48 other accomplished entrepreneurs from 45 countries across the world were inducted into the 2023 WEOY Hall of Fame With Interswitch’s Elegbe holding the unique distinction of being the only black and African global finalist and inductee into the coveted hall of fame, as well as the only entrepreneur in the 38-year history of the awards to have won in both the emerging and master categories at various times in their region (West Africa).

For the 2025 edition, Elegbe has been re-invited by EY’s global leadership to join the global jury, being 1 of 8 former finalists who form the judging committee for the 2025 global awards of the initiative, held between 3-6 June 2025 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The 2025 jury is made up of accomplished entrepreneurs drawn from Australia, Brazil, Japan, Nigeria (Elegbe), Poland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the USA and South Korea.

Elegbe is widely regarded as one of the pivotal architects of Nigeria’s payment innovation revolution and has gained acclaim globally for his contributions as an exceptional African entrepreneur, who has contributed in no small measure to the economic development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole, having distinguished himself in business leadership and technology development.