Internet economy to contribute $36bn to Nigeria’s GDP by 2025

By Godwin Anyebe

Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa Google, has said that the Internet economy will contribute $36.5 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025.

She said this on the first day of Zenith Bank’s hybrid tech fair, which took place recently in Lagos.

According to her, over 100 million people are online and about 97 per cent of them are using mobile phones, which gives rise to a lot of developments and enhancements across multiple sectors.

“Today, we see emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning that used to be very futuristic being applied to create solutions to local problems. I often say that Africa’s biggest challenges will not be solved by traditional methods of the past,” she said.

Ehimuan noted that technological solutions really provide a way to solve problems faster and more cost-effectively because with the phone people can solve issues around financial inclusion, predict climate conditions, detect diseases, and so on. She said it’s a really exciting time to be in the technology space and to be looking at some of these developments.

She further said: “It’s important to create a picture when talking about the digital economy to capture the different elements that we think about. With the digital economy at the core, you have players that contribute to the amplified economy, have digital platforms that people can engage with, have digital entrepreneurs and developers that are building apps, and solutions that people can use to engage with the platforms. Obviously, digital skills are really important to be able to leverage these technologies and everything right on digital infrastructure.”

She mentioned that digital technology is being used in the provision of government services, which has a huge scope for expansion, and of course, with the private sector.

“The outer circle really touches on some different sectoral applications; for example, with digital transport today we have the benefit of access to digital maps like Google Maps that not only provide directions but also traffic information; we are able to call cars to service amongst others,” she said.

She continued: “We see real practical examples right here in Nigeria of all solutions being created in these spaces with the use of technology, and also some of the economic realities around that because we know that the fuel of e-commerce or the fuel of commerce can really help accelerate growth.

“The fintech sector has been very active and we’ve seen the birth of a number of unicorns in that space. It may interest you to know that about 63 per cent of all the funding to start-ups in Nigeria last year was to the fintech space across Africa. We had about $4 billion in investments last year and 1.37 billion out of that was to Nigerian start-ups while 63 per cent of that was to the fintech companies.

“The opportunities for innovation are enormous in that sector, even beyond payments and lending which would be the most popular services and probably the services a lot of us would be forced to when we think about that space. At the moment, we have about 250 FinTech’s in Nigeria. That may seem like a lot or not, but to put that in context, it’s like one fintech to 700,000 Nigerians.”

