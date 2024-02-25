International Mother Language Day: Govt tasks parents to sustain local dialect

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Uyi Oduwa Malaka has on behalf of the Edo State Government joined the rest of the world on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day marked on every 21st February.

The day is set aside by the UNESCO to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

In a statement by the Commissioner to mark the occasion, Hon. Uyi Malaka noted that the lofty idea of celebrating our languages is very important as it is the foundation for the history and culture of an individual.

She reiterated Governor Godwin Obaseki’s continued interest in improving the promotion of the rich culture of Edo people and admonished parents and guardians to always speak their mother tongue to their children to avoid language extinction.