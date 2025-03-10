Interior Ministry partners Army to enhance Nigeria’s internal security

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s internal security framework through strategic collaborations and innovative reforms.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with the Management of the Nigeran Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja, the Minister highlighted the urgent need to overhaul the nation’s paramilitary structure to effectively address contemporary security challenges.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the current internal security architecture requires a paradigm shift, stating: ” Our paramilitary agencies must be repositioned to fulfill their intended roles, ensuring a secure and stable nation.”

The Minister outlined key priorities of the Administration of President Bola Ahmed to include conducting a skill set audit of all paramilitary personnel, developing a comprehensive curriculum for the proposed National Paramilitary Academy, and establishing a merit-based promotion system.

READ ALSO: Benue state local govt election petition tribunals relocate to Abuja

He noted the need for robust training programmes to enhance the capacity of paramilitary officers, stressing that promotion within the ranks would now be strictly tied to competence and performance. “Our approach will be strategic, fair, and geared towards building a capable and dependable system,” the Minister asserted.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo called on all stakeholders to rise to the occasion and embrace the bold steps needed to transform Nigeria’s security landscape. “Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are determined to create a system that generations yet unborn will be proud of.

This is our moment of discovery, and we must have the courage to do what is right,” he concluded.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General G. A. Wahab (rtd), who expressed the Centre’s readiness to support the Ministry’s reform agenda.

General Wahab highlighted the Centre’s track record in research, human capacity development, and consultancy services, including successful partnerships with institutions such as King’s College London, Harvard University, and Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS).

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior in establishing a state-of-the-art academy.

This initiative will enhance training, leadership development, and strategic planning for paramilitary agencies. Our goal is to ensure a well-trained and capable workforce capable of addressing Nigeria’s multifaceted security challenges,” General Wahab said.