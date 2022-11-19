Interesting facts about Susan Chanel Beauty Brand

The year 2023 has seen a spectacular rise in the popularity of the Susan Chanel Beauty brand and its delectable CEO, Susan Esisi.

Running four stores in Ikeja and Lekki (both in Lagos), Abuja and Accra, the capital of Ghana, the beauty therapist has been having a busy and fruitful year in which her brand has the utmost visibility as one of the best beauty treatment centres currently in the world offering various non-surgery beauty therapy and award-winning skincare products.

Today, she is a leading name in the beauty and care industry and her Susan Chanel Beauty brand is a favourite brand among beauty enthusiasts across the West Africa region with ambassadors that span Nigeria and Ghana including actresses Jackie Appiah and Tonto Dikeh among others.

Remarkably, the woman who sits atop a successful beauty brand today has a modest beginning. Esisi, a married mother of two, studied psychology and is an alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She is an Efik, from Calabar, Cross River State.

Despite her background in psychology, she has a deeper passion for what she is doing today right from her days in the university, where she started selling cosmetic products to her fellow students in the dormitory and became known as the go-to student for skin care and cosmetics advice. Combining such a passion with the entrepreneurial drive inculcated in her by her mother, it was therefore no brainer that when she was seeking self-actualisation as an entrepreneur, the beauty care industry appealed to her.

A few years down the line, she actualised he dreams and modelled her Susan Chanel Beauty brand after giants like Elizabeth Arden and La Mer which she regarded as role models.

As Susan Esisi readily admits: “I have always had a dream of going into the cosmetics business because I love good skin and light-skinned ladies. I love good skin because good skin makes a good impression.”

She is nonetheless against bleaching and hardly forgets to remind her followers on her Instagram account, @susanchanelbeauty, that the brand’s products are not bleaching products.

She is also renowned for her altruism, most remarkably, her twice-a-month or bi-monthly donation of foodstuff and other relief material to women and children in need in society.

In the intervening years, the fair-skinned cosmetologist and entrepreneur has also earned herself a name as a philanthropist who caters to the needy especially women and orphans by organising charity outreaches to selected Lagos communities.

