Intentional, willful road crashes should be treated as criminal-FPRO

By Temitope Adebayo

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi has appealed to states Houses of Assembly to make laws that will treat intentional and willful road crashes as criminal and not mere traffic offences.

Adejobi said if anyone drives roughly in traffic and causes deaths, such should not just be treated as a traffic offence but as a criminal offence of murder.

According to him, “I can say without mincing words that most road accidents or crashes claim numerous lives daily because of our recklessness, carelessness, and lawlessness on our highways. Many violate traffic rules and cause avoidable and unwarranted deaths.

“I want to strongly suggest or challenge our state’s Houses of Assembly to make laws that will describe and treat intentional and willful road crashes as criminal and not mere traffic offences.

“If you drive against traffic and cause deaths, such should not just be treated as a traffic offence but as a capital criminal offence of murder.

“If one refuses to obey the traffic light (robot) and causes deaths, it should be a capital offence (murder case) and not a mere traffic offence. It’s obvious that many are reckless and cause havoc on our highways because they know they may only be charged for traffic offences, which is simple, and not murder as the case may be.

“Once you drive recklessly and cause deaths on the highway, you should be charged with murder, not manslaughter, since it’s intentional. This will reduce, to a certain level, recklessness, and gross violation of traffic rules on our highways.

LASWA begins water safety training, swimming lessons for school children

To catch them young and reduce water phobia among Lagosians, the Lagos State Waterways Authority(LASWA) has commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming Training for pupils in the riverine communities of Epe local government.

LASWA noted that 50 students from five public schools in Riverine Communities at the Epe axis of Lagos were selected to participate in this year’s edition.

According to the authority, the swimming training is the 3rd edition of one of LASWA’s advocacy programs tagged” the Lagos Water Savvy Kids Program.” LASWA had partnered with State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB and the Dolphin Swim School, a premier swim program serving women and children in Lagos state.

Together LASWA, SUBEB and DSS aim to instill water confidence in school pupils by teaching them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterways safety, swimming skills, and basic survival techniques in an emergency.

With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency.

