Intensify efforts to promote procurement, supply chain rules, institute urges FG

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply Chain Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has urged the federal government to be more involved in the procurement and supply chain management rules.

Long term neglect by the government, it said, has resulted to mismanagement of resources through poor procurement and supply chain management outcomes which paved way for contractors to run away with mobilisation fees.

The institute stressed that neglecting such important area of investment by the government for too long in a democratic setting would further cause more havoc as professionalism, procedures, and ethics will suffer set back.

Speaking at the 2025 induction of new members in Lagos, the registrar/CEO of the institute, Prof. Aliyu Mohammed, however, advised the new graduates/Inductees that, with the collective efforts towards economic growth and development agenda, good governance and service delivery to citizens in Nigeria should trigger strictly adherence to the professional ethics aimed at all times.

Speaking further, Prof. Aliyu lamented that, “for so long the Nigerian government has neglected the procurement and supply chain management rules, regulations, policies, procedures, ethics, professionalism, principles, best practices, due diligence, amongst others. However, the implication of this act resulted in the management of resources through poor procurement and supply chain management outcomes, which paved way for contractors to run away with mobilisation fees.”

Stating that, globally, there is a growing recognition of how crucial procurement and supply chain management is for economic growth, he charged government to recognise procurement and supply chain management profession as an essential ingredient of democratic dividend delivery and as part of effective budget implementation and good governance.

Earlier in his keynote address, the president, Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply Chain Management, Nigeria, Alh. Sikiru Balogun charged new members to never see themselves as an island of knowledge but rather, arm themselves with the constitution of Nigeria, procurement Act, as well as the institute Act, thereby, using their skills and expertise to make a lasting positive impact while building their career.

He stressed that it is their sole responsibility to maintain good ethical practices, stating that “It shall be your duty to maintain ethical responsibility as maintained in our Act. You are entrusted with the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our society to solve real-world’s problems and to inspire change for the better.

“You attaining graduate membership status is just the beginning of your career. The fellow members can tell you a lot about themselves. Remember that you must be attending the Development Training programme, for which the first three consecutive years consecutively attendance shall upgrade to Chartered membership status.”