Insurgency: NSGF seeks review of strategies, synergy between FG, States, LG security

By Idibia Gabriel

Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) said the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the North-east and the outbreak of violent killings in the north-central call for immediate review of strategies and greater synergy between federal, state and local security architectures.

The forum’s chairman and Governor of Gombe state Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this in an opening speech Saturday at the joint meeting of northern NSGF and northern traditional rulers council at government house kaduna.

While expressed their deepest condolences to the governments and people of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno and Yobe States, and indeed the entire people of northern Nigeria over the recent tragic killings that took place.

He also noted that these mindless acts of violence against innocent citizens remind them of the urgent need to redouble our security efforts and ensure that adequate security measures are vigorously implemented for the safety of our people.

“While we commend Mr. President for his sustained commitment to Nigeria’s security, we must acknowledge the recent setbacks in our efforts to combat insecurity and other social vices”, he stated.

The chairman also said during their last meeting, “the position we took on the tax reform bills engendered the reactions of a broad spectrum of Nigerians. I am pleased to report that through the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Economic Council, and in consultation with leadership of the National Assembly, we found a way forward that will lead to a mutually beneficial resolution of the matter”.

“This demonstrates the power of constructive engagement and I commend Mr. President for his listening ear and commitment to inclusive governance. We recommend that, going forward, such collaborative approach should guide all matters of intergovernmental relations in the interest of the people.

“The state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern.

“While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the ongoing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and the AKK gas pipeline among many others, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway which were awarded in the past, remain in a serious state of neglect.

“In the same vein, no State of the north-east was captured in the Federal Government’s superhighway project. We must therefore explore innovative financing options, including public-private partnerships and infrastructure bonds, in order to bridge this gap and lay a solid foundation for agricultural production, industrialization and growth”, he stated.

On the economic front, forum said the “The New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) was once the pride of Northern Nigeria and with proper restructuring, competent management and effective oversight, we can restore it to its former glory as a catalyst for regional economic development”.

The ongoing reform of the NNDC presents us with a golden opportunity to revive the economic fortunes of our region. While that has started, we must see to its successful implementation in order to actualize its lofty objectives”, it stated.

The forum said “The Almajiri phenomenon and lack of job opportunities for our youth continue to pose serious challenges to our human capital development efforts. We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions that will take our children off the streets and provide them with quality education, vocational and professional skills”.

“This requires coordinated action by all Northern states and partnership with relevant stakeholders, especially local and international development partners.

As the rainy season approaches, forum stated that “We must implement proactive measures to mitigate the perennial farmer-herder clashes and address climate-related challenges like floods and droughts.

” Our states must work closely with agencies like NEMA, NIMET and other related stakeholders in order to develop early warning systems, offer tangible support and implement sustainable solutions so as to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security.

“Let me at this point acknowledge the invaluable role of our traditional institution in maintaining social harmony. The wisdom and guidance of our traditional rulers remain indispensable as we navigate these complex times.

“We must continue to strengthen our partnership with them in governance and conflict resolution. I would like to assure you that this Forum remains committed to work and ensure a constitutional role for our traditional rulers so as to make them be more effective in peace building and community development.

“In order to achieve these goals and ensure sustainable impact, the Northern States Governors’ Forum must be built on solid institutional foundation that can serve as a vehicle for the advancement of our regional agenda.

“I am grateful for the support of all our governors in this regard, as well as your commitment to building an NSGF that will outlive our individual administrations and continue to serve the interests of Northern Nigeria and its people.

Earlier in his welcome remarks the host Governor and Governor of kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani said the Forum and Traditional Council are unique in many respects, adding that despite our diversity, the two bodies have found a way of forging consensus on critical issues and marching forward as united platforms.

According to him, “This approach has solidified Northern unity and garnered national respect for the Forum and Council. We must continue in this spirit”.

“We have made progress on many fronts. But challenges remain. I urge us to hasten the development of a Roadmap for addressing issues of security, peace, governance and development in Northern Nigeria. Additionally, we must follow up the Roadmap with an implementation and funding strategy. We don’t have luxury of time. Our people want results.

“I must not conclude this welcome address without commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to addressing the infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.

“One of Mr. President’s key interventions in our region is the long abandoned Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Dual Carriageway. The road connects the Federal Capital Territory to about 12 States in the North Central, North West and North East Zones.

“It serves as a vital link for travelers moving between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

Mr. President will go down in history as the leader who listened to the cries of the Northern people and took decisive action. We owe Mr. President a debt of gratitude”, he stated.